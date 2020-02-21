The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Domestic Disorderly Conduct
On Feb. 14 at 8:21 p.m., police arrested Jacob Pride Barker, 21, of 220 Park St., North Attleborough, Mass., on one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after police responded to a 911-hang up call in Kingston. When police arrived on scene they allegedly heard a woman screaming “get off me” multiple times. The woman in question, Barker’s girlfriend, appeared visibly distressed and was crying, but told police she did not want to press charges. She told police that the two of them had gotten into an argument after she tried to kick barker out of her home, but Barker was able to force his way in and tried to take the phone away from her.
Multiple Charges
On Feb. 15 at 12:07 p.m., Mark P. Sahagian, 26, of 101 Montauk Road, Narragansett, turned himself in to South Kingstown Police on one charge of simple assault and one charge of disorderly conduct. An incident report was filed against him by an Uber driver who told police he’s allegedly been slapping her arm and obstructing her vision as she drove north on Commodore Perry Highway. The Uber driver told police that Sahagian, who was placed into the vehicle by someone else and did not provide his name, was visibly drunk and angry when he got into the vehicle. Despite numerous requests to stop, Sahagian continued to slap the Uber drivers arms and wave his hands in front of her face, forcing her to pull over at a gas station and demand that he get out of the vehicle. Although Sahagian left before police could arrive, the app saved the destination he was traveling to — his home address. He also left behind his phone.
Bench Warrants
On Feb. 17 at 8:33 p.m., police took Travis T. Johnson, 38, pf 130 Moore St., Providence, into custody on the strength of two Superior Court Bench Warrants. The arrest was made after Johnson allegedly pulled out of Old Mountain Lane without using a turn signal and then failed to then promptly pull over when police turned on their emergency lights. Upon making contact with Johnson, police not only discovered two existing bench warrants, but charged him for driving with a suspended/revoked/cancelled license. This is his third offense.
DUI & Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test
On Feb. 14 at 1:46 a.m., police arrested Sean Thomas Hobin, 25, of 2359 Post Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after Hobin allegedly crashed into a building on Rolens Drive in Kingston. Hobin was removed from the vehicle by officers after he refused to exit. Upon making contact with him, officers could smell the strong odor of alcohol emanating from his breath. In slurred speech, Hobin told police that he was “all set.” He also refused to follow any directions or submit to any field sobriety tests. While seated at the edge of the sidewalk, Hobin attempted to walk away from officers, before being placed in handcuffs. After being read his rights and being taken to the station, Hobin continued saying to officers, “that’s unfortunate, am I under arrest?” He continued to ask officers why he was pulled over, unaware that he was in an accident.
