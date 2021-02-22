The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
DUI & Refusal To Submit To a Chemical Test
On Feb. 13 at 6:52 p.m., police arrested Sara C. Annand, 62, of 496 Carolina Back Road, Carolina, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after Annand was pulled over for alleged erratic driving. Police observed Annand traveling at 15 mph in a 50 mph zone on Old Tower Hill Road North, with a line of cars behind her who were unable to pass while she swerved between both lanes. Upon making contact with Annand, police observed multiple signs of impairment, including slurred speech, a flushed face and moderately bloodshot eyes. Police also notice a strong odor of alcohol emanating from her breath, but Annand denied having anything to drink. She told police she was driving to work, though her shift wasn’t set to begin until 6 a.m. Based upon her performance in a field sobriety test, Annand was placed into handcuffs for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Felony Drug Possession
On Feb. 12 at 7 p.m., police arrested Cassandra R. Laurie, 28, of 11 Jeffers St., Pawtucket, on one felony charge of drug possession. The arrest was made after police allegedly found 107 30mg Adderall pills on her person during a motor vehicle stop near Dillon Rotary. Laurie and her passenger told police they were on their way to a friends house in Narragansett for a party, but weren’t able to provide police with the names of all their friends. They both denied any illegal substance being in the car, but police found a fanny pack in the back seat with several loose pills. In Laurie’s pants, police found a vacuum sealed bag of pills. Police also found $1,000 worth of counterfeit bills inside the bag.
Driving With a Suspended License
On Feb. 12 at 4:53 p.m., police arrested Phillip D. Jordan, 59, of South Kingstown, on one charge of driving with a suspended license. The arrest was made after an officer allegedly ran Jordan’s plate numbers while driving down Main Street and realized the registration didn’t match the vehicle. He was placed in a cruiser after attempting to open the driver side door several times, despite instructions. While running his information, police realized Jordan was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. This is his third offense.
Felony Embezzlement
On Feb. 15 at 8:26 p.m., police arrested Melissa A. Dowd, 35, of 50 Sachem Road, North Kingstown, on one felony charge of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion. The arrest was made after Dowd allegedly embezzled funds from the Simply Spotless Cleaning Company, located in South Kingstown, three years ago. North Kingstown Police picked her up from her home in response to an active warrant out against her from South Kingstown.
Domestic Violence Disorderly Conduct
On Feb. 15 at 9: 20 p.m., police arrested John M. Gonzalez, 57, of 65 Johnny Cake Trail South, Wakefield, on one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct. Gonzalez surrendered himself to police custody.
Multiple Charges
On Feb. 5 at 10:30 p.m., police arrested Andrew P. Northup, 51, of 1801 Matunuck School House Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct, one charge of domestic violence simple assault and one charge of domestic violence refusal to relinquish/damage/obstruct a telephone. The arrest was made after Northup allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. His girlfriend called police saying Northup had smashed her head into the dashboard when they got home and shut the door on her foot. She also told police she was in a back bedroom, but Northup had taken the knob off. Northup denied these allegations, however, stating that he’d been inside sleeping and his girlfriend was crazy. As for how she got the marks on her forehead, Northup said it might have happened when she unbuckled to lean for something in the front seat as he was stepping on the break. She told police that Northup grabbed her by the back of the head and smacked her head into the dash twice.
