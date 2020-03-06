The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Bench Warrants
On March 2 at 4:32 p.m., Marc Mastrobuono, 42, of 76 Narrow Lane, Charlestown, was taken into police custody on the strength of a bench warrant, issued by the Superior Court. Police pulled Mastrobuono over near Hale Library for allegedly not having a front plate on his vehicle. When police ran his back license plate number, they discovered he has an existing bench warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear on a sentencing violation.
Multiple Charges
On March 1 at 12:28 a.m., police arrested a juvenile, 17, of Kingston, on one charge of simple assault and one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after the juvenile’s sister called police to say her brother was attacking her and had access to guns. A handful of witnesses told police that the juvenile became violent and threatened to kill everyone present.
On March 1 at 1:54 a.m., police arrested Luis Javier-Evaristo, 21, of 31 MacArthur Blvd., South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic simple assault and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Javier-Evaristo allegedly attacked his roommate of two months. His roommate told police that Javier-Evaristo punched him multiple times in the face after he asked that he stop smoking in the house and clean up the ash from his cigar. The other roommates were present for the altercation and told police they believe Javier-Evaristo has violent tendencies.
On Feb. 29 at 4:50 p.m., police arrested John A. Hines, 31, of 1021 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of public drunkenness and one charge disorderly conduct. Hines was placed in handcuffs after police allegedly found him lying on the sidewalk on Main Street. Officers initially received calls that Hines attempted to leave Mary Murphy’s in his car, but fled on foot. When police found him, he told them he was fine but was upset that he could not find his knife. He also attempted to punch the officer in the face.
On Feb. 29 at 1:28 a.m., police arrested Kenneth Anthony, 68, of 62 Lake Drive, North Kingstown, on two charges of simple assault, one charge of resisting arrest and one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made at South County Health, where Anthony was allegedly disruptive, non-compliant and spit in the faces of two security officers. ER workers told police that Anthony kept requesting to have medications, despite being told that he needed to wait for a physician first. Staff asked him multiple times not to lean over the nurses’ station, to protect the privacy of other patients. When security arrived to help assist the situation, Anthony spit in the guards’ faces. When they raised their hands to block the spit, Anthony tried to bite both their hands. During a brief struggle between Anthony and the security officers, he fell and hit his head on a stretcher. When police arrived, Anthony’s head was bleeding and he told officers that the staff refused to provide him medication. One of the security guards told police he’s like to press charges after trying to help Anthony up from the floor, to which Anthony responded by spitting and hitting him in the face.
On Feb. 28 at 10:34 a.m., police arrested a juvenile, 15, of South Kingstown, on one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of simple assault.
DUI and Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test
On March 1 at 1:37 a.m., police arrested Edward B. Cunningham, 55, of 586 Tuckertown Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after police allegedly observed signs of impairment while Cunningham drove home from Pancho O’Malley’s in Narragansett. Cunningham insisted that he’d only had one beer, but when asked again after performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, said he “probably had too many drinks to be driving.”
On Feb. 29 at 3:05 a.m., police arrested Kayla A. Sheldon, 32, of 8 French Road, Kingston, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. Sheldon allegedly got into a two-car accident at the intersection of Upper College and Bayberry Roads and appeared frantic, belligerent and argumentative to police officers. Police asked Sheldon to submit to a series of field sobriety tests after observing multiple signs of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and an inability to maintain her balance. She was placed in handcuffs after performing poorly on the field sobriety tests.
DUI
On Feb. 26 at 10:16 a.m., police arrested Barbara A. Silva, 75, of 60 Wendy Lane, Wakefield, on one charge of driving under the influence. Silva was pulled over on Commodore Perry Highway just south of Matunuck Beach Road for alleged erratic driving. When police approached the vehicle, Silva swung her door open. She told them the car was new and hard to operate, and the windows were not working. Police told her that the car was not on, however. Police observed multiple signs of impairment while speaking with Silva and she said she’d “had a jigger.” She was placed in handcuffs after performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests. While in police custody, Silva’s breathalyzer test yielded a .139 blood alcohol content.
Domestic Violation of No Contact Order
On Feb. 28 at 10:38 p.m., police arrested James E. Bapties, 72, of 45 Oak Dell St., Wakefield, on one charge of domestic violation of a no-contact order. The arrest was made after Bapties allegedly made contact with his wife, via text message.
