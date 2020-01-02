The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
DUI
On Dec. 24 at 2:16 p.m., police arrested Stephen J. Brady, 59, of 92 2nd St., Newport, on one charge of driving under the influence. The arrest was made after Brady crashed his vehicle on Old Tower Hill Road, where witnesses alleged he was driving erratically. When police made contact with Brady he appeared confused and disoriented, and was unable to tell them how the accident occured. He was placed into handcuffs after performing poorly on a series of field sobriety tests.
Disorderly Conduct
On Dec. 25 at 10:07 a.m., police arrested a juvenile, 14, of South Kingstown, on one charge of disorderly conduct. Police responded to a local home after receiving a 911 hang-up phone call, in which a woman could be heard that her son was allegedly hitting her in the face. His mother told police he attacked her because she wouldn’t change a provisional setting on the new iPhone she’d bought him for Christmas.
Warrant For Arrest On Affidavit
On Dec. 28 at 8:56 p.m., police took Edwin B. Colprit, 50, of 237 High St., South Kingstown, into custody on the strength of a warrant for arrest on affidavit. South Kingstown Police allegedly picked Colprit up at his home and informed him he was wanted by the Narragansett Police for a 24-hour domestic warrant.
DUI & Refusal to Submit To a Chemical Test
On Dec. 29 at 1:10 a.m., police arrested Dennis H. Parente, 68, of 55 Cedar Island Road, Narragansett, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to chemical test. Police pulled Parente over on Old Tower Hill Road for alleged erratic driving. Upon making contact with Parente, police observed multiple signs of impairment. After performing poorly on a series of field sobriety test, Parente was placed in handcuffs.
