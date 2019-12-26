The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On Dec. 18 at 7:20 p.m., police arrested Andrew S. Fitzgerald, 33, of 107 Usquepaugh Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic willful trespass and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Fitzgerald reported to the South Kingstown Police Department after police allegedly called him to explain the charges.
On Dec. 21 at 8:41 a.m., police arrested Joshua R. Hutchins, 42, of 264 Columbia St., Peace Dale, on one felony charge of domestic violence, one misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, one charge refusing to relinquish a telephone and one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Hutchins allegedly assaulted his father, causing a laceration on the bridge of his nose. Hutchin’s parents told police he’s been drinking, making comments that made no sense and slamming doors before striking his father in the face.
Disorderly Conduct
On Dec. 19 at 3:20 p.m., police arrested Christopher Dubuc, 43, of 114 Rocky Brook Way, South Kingstown, on one charge of disorderly conduct. Dubuc turned himself into the South Kingstown Police Department.
Felony Assault
On Dec. 21 at 1:45 a.m., police arrested Nicholas A. Burrell, 25, of 561 Broad Rock Road, South Kingstown, on one felony charge of assault. The arrest was made after Burrell and a friend allegedly got into a fight with another patron at Bobby G’s who’s used a racial slur against them. The patron later found with multiple lacerations on his face and identified Burrell and his friend as two of three or four men who’s beaten him in the parking lot.
On Dec. 21 at 1:16 a.m., police arrested Dakota D. O’Donnell Sampson, 24, of 20 Meadowbrook Way, Peace Dale, on one charge of felony assault. The arrest was made after Sampson and others had allegedly beat up another patron of Bobby G’s in the parking lot. The victim told police the group of men had been asked to leave by the owner and that he’d only told them to respect the wish of the owner. The victim was transported to South County Health for treatment.
Simple Assault
On Dec. 23 at 1:02 p.m., police arrested a juvenile, 17, of Newport, on one charge of simple assault.
