The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown and Narragansett Police departments. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Felony Charges
On Dec. 3 at 8:40 p.m., police arrested Brett M. Shovlin, 36, of 147 Gooseberry Road, South Kingstown, on two felony drug possession charges, one felony charge of drug conspiracy and one charge of driving with a suspended license. The arrest was made after a cooperating witness allegedly bought two “balls” of cocaine and 10 30mg pills of adderall from Shovlin for $615 at the Meadowbrook Apartment Complex. Soon after the cooperating witness exited Shovlin’s vehicle and he pulled out of the parking lot, an officer pulled Shovlin over at the intersection of North and Kersey Road. Police drew their weapons on Shovlin after seeing him reach under his seat with both hands, but Shovlin quickly rescinded to instruction. A search of his vehicle afterward found multiple pill bottles underneath the driver seat.
On Dec. 3 at 8:40 p.m., police arrested Ethan J. Martin, 31, of 12 Depew St., Providence, on two felony drug possession charges and one felony charge of drug conspiracy. The arrest was made after Martin allegedly exchanged drugs for cash in the parking lot of the Meadowbrook Apartment Complex. Martin was still sitting in the front passenger seat of a friend’s vehicle when they were pulled over at the intersection of North and Kersey Roads. Police seized his cell phone and $626 in cash, as well as $615 in “buy money” from Martin’s person.
Driving With a Suspended License
On Dec. 4 at 3:03 a.m., police arrested Anthony Borges-Vargas, 27, of 425 Prospect Ave., Apt. B2, of Hartford, Conn., on one charge of driving with the suspended license. The arrest was made after Borges-Vargas was pulled over on Rt. 138 for allegedly traveling more than double the posted speed limit past West Kingston Park. Upon making contact, police observed an overwhelming odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. He did not have his license with him, but was able to provide a photo of his license on his phone. When police ran his information, however, they discovered that Borges-Vargas’ license had been suspended in March due to a DUI arrest in January.
License
On Nov. 28 at 12 a.m., police charged Jason R. Marietti, 34, of 37 Continental St., Apt. #B, Narragansett, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on South Pier Road revealed his license was suspended on May 20, 2020 for insufficient funds. Marietti has two prior OSL convictions this year.
