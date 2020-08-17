The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On Aug. 6 at 7:39 p.m., police arrested Sarah E. Peterson, 43, of 1313 Curtis Corner Road, Wakefield, on two charges of simple assault. The arrest was made after Peterson allegedly assaulted two strangers on Aug. 21. Police were able to transport Peterson without incident after presenting her with the warrants for her arrest. Back at the station, however, Peterson allegedly became uncooperative during processing and was placed into a padded cell.
On Aug. 3 at 11:51 a.m., Rayne D. Henley, 22, of 20 Branch St., South Kingstown, turned himself into the South Kingstown Police Department on one charge of domestic violence vandalism and one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct. Warrants were issued for Henley’s arrest following an incident that allegedly took place on May 17 between himself and his ex-girlfriend.
Driving Under The Influence
On Aug. 3 at 10:02 p.m., police arrested David J. Bell, 44, of 58 Karee Court, South Kingstown, on one charge of driving under the influence. The arrest was made shortly after someone driving near South Kingstown High School allegedly informed an officer about an erratic driver on School Street. As the driver pulled away, police noticed Bell’s vehicle traveling down Columbia Street with two flat tires. Bell stepped out of his vehicle as soon as police activated their emergency lights and upon initial contact, police observed multiple signs of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and an unsteadiness on his feet. Bell told police that he hadden had anything to drink in several days and his tires blew out randomly. While he was being placed into handcuffs for refusing to submit to any standard field sobriety tests, another driver pulled up to inform officers that Bell had almost struck him head on while on School Street.
