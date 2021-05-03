The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
False Alarm Charges
On April 22 at 5:45 p.m., police arrested Brendan P. Farley, 28, of 110B Nepaug Road, Narragansett, on one charge of a false alarm. The arrest was made several days after Farley allegedly pulled a fire alarm at the Applebee’s in South County Commons. Farley turned himself into the South Kingstown Police Department, but declined to make any comment on the incident.
Felony Domestic-Breaking & Entering
On April 19 ay 12:10 p.m., police arrested Miguel A. Lopez, 20, of 11 Steuben St., Providence, on one felony charge of domestic breaking and entering. The arrest was made after Lopez allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home. His ex-girlfriend called police claiming Lopez was trying to open her front door after knocking and ringing the bell. Lopez told police that he’d come by earlier in the day to drop off flowers, and had come back in an attempt to talk to his ex-girlfriend, but left after his knocks went unanswered. Police were planning to issue a no trespassing warning, however, his ex-girlfriend and police discovered Lopez had entered her open garage to place the flowers on her windshield.
