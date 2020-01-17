The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Felony
On Jan. 7 at 8:25 a.m., police charged Stuart P. Whitman, 30, of 314 W Beach Road, Charlestown, with one felony count of fraudulent use of credits cards.
Warrant
On Jan. 8 at 4:54 p.m., police arrested Cudberto A. Aviles, 40, of 268 Kingstown Road, Narragansett, on the strength of an outstanding bench warrant from 3rd District Court for failure to appear for review on an original charge of driving with a suspended license out of Scituate PD.
On Jan. 10 at 4:26 p.m., police charged Chanon A. Johnson, 34, of 163 Black Pond Road, Charlestown, with one count of obstructing an officer in execution of duty and on the strength of two outstanding bench warrants. The arrest was made after a motor vehicle stop at the Salt Pond Plaza in which Johnson was a passenger. Johnson allegedly gave a false name to officers. The first warrant, loaded out of 4th District Court, was issued for failure to appear for arraignment on an original charge of driving under the influence from State Police – Hope Valley Barracks. The second warrant was loaded from 3rd District Court for failure to appear at arraignment on an original charge of disorderly conduct from Rhode Island Airport Police.
Suspended license
On Jan. 12 at 11:27 a.m., police charged Sean C. Hamill, 29, of 33 Pontiac Road, Narragansett, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Woodruff Avenue revealed his license was suspended on Dec. 27, 2019 for out of state suspension (Massachusetts). This was Hamill’s third OSL offense.
