The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Assault
On Nov. 3, police arrested Daniel Christopher Downs, 61, of 6200 Post Road Apt. #1A, North Kingstown, for one charge of disorderly conduct, one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest and one charge of simple assault or battery. The arrest was made after being dispatched to the Mobil gas station for the report of a disturbance.
On Nov. 11 at 1:20 a.m., police arrested Matthew R. Briggs, 36, of 245 Stony Fort Road Apt. #C, Exeter, for one charge of simple assault or battery, one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle, one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The arrest was made after being contacted by the Warren Police Department, who had arrested Briggs on a warrant issued by the NKPD.
Bench warrant
On Nov. 6, police arrested Raven Michael Machado, 21, of 294 Atwells Avenue, Providence, for an active bench warrant. The arrest was made after recognizing Machado in a red Dodge pick up truck.
Shoplifting
On Nov. 10, police arrested Tymoni A. Wilson, 20, of 29 Autumn Street, Providence, for two charges of shoplifting. The arrest was made after responding to the South Kingstown Police Department to take custody of Wilson, who had an active warrant for shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.