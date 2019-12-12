The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Breaking and entering
On Dec. 3, police arrested Edman Joseph Barnes, 26, of 800 Carrs Pond Road, East Greenwich, for one charge of domestic breaking and entering, one charge of domestic simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Barnes turned himself into 3rd District Court.
Assault
On Dec. 4 at 9:40 p.m., police arrested Chelsy Houlker, 25, of 1 State Street Apt. #C, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched for the report of an alleged domestic disturbance.
On Dec. 5 at 5:42 p.m., police arrested Russell E. Blank, 55, of 516 South Country Trail, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched for an alleged domestic disturbance.
On Dec. 5 at 11:00 p.m., police arrested Samantha M. Wicks, 35, of 194 Yorktown Road, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic simple assault or battery, one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic refusal to relinquish a telephone. The arrest was made after responding to the report of an alleged domestic disturbance.
Bench warrant
On Dec. 5 at 11:05 p.m., police arrested Alexandra Nicole Gincastro, 45, of 40 Pilgrim Drive, North Kingstown, for an active bench warrant. The arrest was made after responding to the report of an alleged domestic disturbance.
Violating protective order
On Dec. 9 at 12:04 p.m., police arrested Radames Tilson, 31, of 4 State Street Apt. #E, North Kingstown, for one active bench warrant and one charge of violating a protective order. The arrest was made after responding to the report of an alleged disturbance.
DUI
On Dec. 9 at 10:53 p.m., police arrested Thomas D. Chesna, 63, of 665 Ten Rod Road Apt. #B, North Kingstown, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after being dispatched for an allegedly intoxicated operator parked at a gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.