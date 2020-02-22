The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Larceny
On Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m., police arrested David L. Viveiros, 23, of 93 Gordon Avenue, Warwick, for one charge of larceny. The arrest was made after a complaint was made regarding a Burger King employee who was suspected of stealing cash from the register.
Bench warrant
On Feb. 9 at 3:00 p.m., police arrested Amanda Lee Brayton, 39, of 74 Harbor Avenue Apt. #4, West Warwick, for one active bench warrant. The arrest was made after observing a female known to police as Brayon from previous police contacts.
On Feb. 11 at 8:50 p.m., police arrested Austin T. Barry, 24, of 58 Paula Drive, North Kingstown, for one active bench warrant. The arrest was made after being called for the report of a subject bleeding from the face after an alleged physical altercation.
On Feb. 13 at 9:15 a.m., police arrested Shawn P. Myers, 46, of 7255 Post Road Apt. #16, North Kingstown, for two active bench warrants. The arrest was made after observing a subject know to police as Myers walking south on Post Road.
On Feb. 14, police arrested Daniel Christopher Downs, 61, of 6200 Post Road Apt. #1A, North Kingstown, for two active bench warrants. The arrest was made after being advised that Downs had two court warrants.
Assault
On Feb. 11, police arrested James Skirvin Jr., 45, of 5 Lenox Court, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic simple assault or battery, one charge of domestic disorderly conduct, one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest. The arrest was made after being dispatched for an alleged domestic disturbance involving an intoxicated male that struck a female.
On Feb. 12, police arrested Kathleen Leigh Hoover, 53, of 27 Lenox Court, North Kingstown, for one charge of simple assault or battery and one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched for the report of an alleged assault, after the fact.
On Feb. 12, police arrested Camille M. Velazquez, 38, of 4 State Street Apt. #G, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic violence-simple assault and one charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched for a 911 call indicating an alleged active domestic disturbance.
Reckless driving
On Feb. 12, police arrested Kristin M. Pellegrino, 45, of 251 Pequot Trail, East Greenwich, for one charge of reckless driving or eluding an officer and one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after responding to the report of an allegedly stolen vehicle.
Violating protective order
On Feb. 13, police arrested Brian Segal, 39, of 3 Walnut Street, Bristol, for four active bench warrant, six charges of violating a protective order, two charges of crank or obscene phone calls and one charge of making a false report of child abuse. The arrest was made after Segal turned himself in on an active Family Court bench warrant.
DUI
On Feb. 15, police arrested James P. Orourke, 51, of 76 Malcolm Road, North Kingstown, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The arrest was made after responding to the parking lot of Salk’s Ace Hardware for the report of an alleged motor vehicle accident.
Shoplifting
On Feb. 15, police arrested Pamela Maureen Higson, 62, of 70 New Road, Exeter, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after responding to Walmart regarding an alleged shoplifter who had been detained inside the store.
On Feb. 17, police arrested Nicholas S. Morris, 40, of 347 Simmonsville Avenue, Johnston, for one charge of shoplifting and one active bench warrant. The arrest was made after responding to Walmart for the report of a male subject on location who was previously involved in a shoplifting that had allegedly occurred in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.