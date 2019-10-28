North Kingstown Police Logs

The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Shoplifting
On Oct. 16, police arrested Meredith A. Milner, 40, of 10 Colonial Road, North Kingstown, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after responding to Walmart for the report of an alleged shoplifting.
Assault
On Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m., police arrested Tobias Nathaniel Ledoux, 25, of 91 Mockingbird Drive, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic-assault by strangulation, one charge of domestic-vandalism or malicious injury to property and one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched for the report of an alleged domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.