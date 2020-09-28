The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Assault
On Sept. 11, police arrested Ashleigh Jene Freeman, 32, of 14400 Ella Boulevard Apt. #24, Houston, TX, for one charge of assault or battery, one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of having a loaded weapon in a vehicle. The arrest was made after being dispatched to the area of Rt. 403 for the report of a road rage incident.
On Sept. 14 at 2:53 a.m., police arrested Raymond M. Murphy, 39, of 620 Devils Foot Road Apt. #5, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic violence-simple assault or battery, one charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct, one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest and one active bench warrant. The arrest was made after being dispatched to Devils Foot Road for the report of an alleged disturbance.
Receiving stolen goods
On Sept. 13 at 12:45 a.m., police arrested Paul Woodbine, 58, of 345 West Allenton Road Apt. #5, North Kingstown, for one charge of receiving stolen goods. The arrest was made after conducting a welfare check on a man allegedly asleep in the back of his vehicle, which was parked in the area of Allens Harbor.
Warrant
On Sept. 13 at 5:01 a.m., police arrested John Ledoux, 49, of 197 Knollwood Avenue, East Greenwich, for one active bench warrant. The arrest was made checking on the well-being of a man allegedly asleep in his vehicle, which was parked in Lowe’s parking lot.
On Sept. 22 at 12:35 a.m., police arrested Bryce Thomas Johnson, 20, of 6101 Post Road Apt. #86, North Kingstown, for an active affidavit warrant. The arrest was made after being dispatched to the area of Post Road for the report of a potential intoxicated subject, which was later determined to be an ongoing neighbor dispute.
Shoplifting
On Sept. 14 at 12:39 p.m., police arrested Suzanne I. Wild, 49, of 20 New Lexington Road, North Kingstown, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after responding to Walmart for the report of an alleged shoplifting after the fact.
On Sept. 17 at 5:18 p.m., police arrest Carlett M. Wilson, 46, of 552 Devils Foot Road Apt. #B206, North Kingstown, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after being dispatched to Walmart for the report of an alleged shoplifting.
On Sept. 19 at 3:25 p.m., police arrested Lindsay M. Vieira, 36, of 81 Harrington Road, North Kingstown, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after responding to Wal-Mart, for the report of an alleged shoplifter that had been detained by an asset protection agent.
Disorderly conduct
On Sept. 16 at 4:49 p.m., police arrested Christopher Anthony Russo, 50, of 340 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, for three charges of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after reviewing videos from a resident’s Ring database on three previous dates that allegedly showed the same male walk onto her property and look into the windows of the bathroom. After interviewing Russo, he admitted that he was the subject in the videos.
DUI
On Sept. 16 at 11:30 p.m., police arrested Edward Wirth, 54, of 433 Paula Drive Apt. #25, Dunedin, Florida, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after responding to the area of Ten Rod Road for the report of an allegedly erratic operator.
Intent to defraud
On Sept. 20 at 10:13 a.m., police arrested William Oviedo Hernandez, 24, of 77 Victoria Avenue, Cranston, for one charge of obtaining vehicles with an intent to defraud. The arrest was made after Hernandez responded to NKPD headquarters to turn himself in on a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.