The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Disorderly conduct
On Sept. 8 at 10:55 a.m., police arrested Jordan James Barrett, 19, of 1575 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic violence-vandalism and one charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Barrett turned himself at headquarters a few hours after the reported incident.
On Sept. 8 at 8:57 p.m., police arrested Anthony L. Pizzo, 37, of 119 Cattail Lane, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic violence-vandalism and one charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after responding to Cattail Lane for the report of an alleged domestic disturbance.
DUI
On Sept. 9 at 11:24 p.m., police arrested Anthony P. Piccirilli, 61, of 177 Oakland Avenue Apt. #3, Providence, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after responding to the report of a vehicle that had allegedly driven onto a resident’s front yard.
