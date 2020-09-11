The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Assault
On Sept. 5 at 6:10 p.m., police arrested Leo Reginald Pittman, 63, of 6101 Post Road Apt. #4, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic violence-simple assault, one charge of domestic violence-vandalism and one charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being contacted for the report of an alleged domestic disturbance.
DUI
On Sept. 7 at 12:30 a.m., police arrested Michele J. Alabre, 55, of 101 Post Road, Enfield Court, Conn., for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after being dispatched to the Marriott Town Place Suites for the report of an allegedly intoxicated female attempting to leave the hotel in her vehicle.
