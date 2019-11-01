The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Breaking and entering
On Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m., police arrested Peter Walsh, 51, of 7 Cocumcussoc Way, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic breaking and entering without consent and one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched for the report of an alleged breaking and entering after the fact.
Bench warrant
On Oct. 28, police arrested John Xynellis, 45, of 525 Narragansett Parkway, Warwick, for an active bench warrant. The arrest was made after observing a vehicle allegedly traveling at a speed faster than the posted 25 MPH zone.
