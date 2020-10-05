The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Shoplifting
On Sept. 22 at 7:45 p.m., police arrested Robert A. Anderson Jr., 61, of 71 Rolling Hill Drive, Exeter, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after responding to Walmart for the report of an alleged shoplifting.
Assault
On Sept. 24 at 2:19 a.m., police arrested Edmund James Richardson Jr., 49, of 6101 Post Road Apt. #92, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic assault by strangulation and domestic violence-disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after responding to Post Road for the report of an alleged domestic disturbance.
Disorderly conduct
On Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m., police arrested Rose M. Gardner, 56, of 6101 Post Road Apt. #40A, North Kingstown, for one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched to Post Road for the report of a subject allegedly playing loud music while screaming and yelling outside.
