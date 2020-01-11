The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Bench warrant
On Dec. 23, police arrested Sean P. Huntley, 41, of 1166 Old Baptist Road, North Kingstown, for one active bench warrant. The arrest was made after being dispatched to a warrant service call.
Obtaining money under false pretense
On Dec. 23 at 7:47 p.m., police arrested Meryl J. Lovitz, 38, of 6 Navy Drive Apt. #101, North Kingstown, for one charge of obtaining money under false pretenses. The arrest was made after responding to Kohl’s for the report of a female subject allegedly fraudulently returning merchandise.
Shoplifting
On Dec. 24 at 5:07 p.m., police arrested Chiyen Le, 29, of 56 Maple Avenue Apt. #D203, West Warwick, for one charge of shoplifting and one charge of conspiracy. The arrest was made after being dispatched for the report of an alleged shoplifting in progress.
Assault
On Dec. 25 at 10:58 a.m., police arrested David Joshua Calderon, 40, of 40 Winsor Avenue, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after responding to the report of an alleged disturbance in a roadway.
On Jan. 5, police arrested Raymond Austin Stevens, 47, of 56 Ranger Road, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after responding to the report of an alleged domestic disturbance.
Possession
On Dec. 28 at 10:20 p.m., police arrested Sage N. Mars, 24, of 94 Old Mill Road, Charlestown, for one charge of possession of schedule I, II, III, IV or V drugs. The arrest was made after observing a vehicle allegedly not come to a complete stop at a traffic control light.
Passing counterfeit bills
On Dec. 31, police arrested Vitaliy Goretoy, 41, of 241 School Street, North Kingstown, for one charge of passing counterfeit bills. The arrest was made after being dispatched to Dunkin’ Donuts regarding a counterfeit bill.
DUI
On Jan. 1 at 1:50 a.m., police arrested Ryan J. Taylor, 29, of 108 Applegate Road, Cranston, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after observing a vehicle allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed.
On Jan. 3 at 9:36 p.m., police arrested Timothy J. Gillette, 62, of 716A South County Trail, Exeter, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after responding to the report of a vehicle rollover.
Disorderly conduct
On Jan. 2 at 10:10 p.m., police arrested Andrew D. Renaud, 34, of 58 Dayton Court, North Kingstown, for one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest. The arrest was made after responding to a report of allegedly threatening behavior.
On Jan. 5 at 7:10 p.m., police arrested Joseph P. Russo, 58, of 1 Krzak Road Apt. #D, North Kingstown, for an active bench warrant, one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest and one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after responding to Krzak Road in an attempt to locate Russo for domestic charges.
Robbery
On Jan. 4 at 9:07 p.m., police arrested Kyle N. Konopelko, 26, of 6 State Street Apt. #K, North Kingstown, for two charges of robbery, two charges of vandalism or malicious injury to property and two charges of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after responding for the report of an alleged disturbance.
