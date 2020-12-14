The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Disorderly Conduct
On Dec. 4 at 10:45 p.m., police arrested Paulo S. Soares, 49, of 660 Devils Foot Road, North Kingstown, for one count of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made following police responding to the above address.
On Dec. 5 at 4:16 p.m., police arrested Whitney L Chaisson, 32, of 547 Dry Bridge Road, North Kingstown, for one count of domestic disorderly conduct and one count of domestic simple assault. The arrest was made following the report of a domestic disturbance at the above address.
On Dec. 6 at 10:45 p.m., police arrested Alaina Flynn, 36, of 7659 Post Road, North Kingstown, for one count of violating a no contact order and one count of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made following an incident at the Wickford Motor Inn.
Larceny
On Dec. 4 at 11:29 p.m., police arrested Zachary Howard, 20, of 940 Quaker Lane, East Greenwich, for one count of larceny over $1500. The arrest was made after the manager at Burger King reported that Howard allegedly stole the nightly deposit bag at the end of his shift.
Warrant
On Dec. 6 at 7:20 p.m., police arrested Kirsten G. Shoener, 29, of 219 Brookhaven Road, North Kingstown, on the strength of a bench warrant issued by the Third District Court. The arrest was made at the above address.
