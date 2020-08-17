The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
No contact order
On Aug. 7 at 9:35 a.m., police arrested Venessa L. Williams, 33, of 90 Salisbury Avenue Apt. #2E, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic violence-criminal violation of a no contact order. The arrest was made after being dispatched to Salisbury Avenue for the report of a violation of a no contact order.
Bench warrant
On Aug. 8 at 5:18 p.m., police arrested Christopher Paul Nickerson, 51, of 287 Harrington Avenue, Warwick, for one active bench warrant. The arrest was made after observing a male subject allegedly passed out at a bus stop in front of Wilson Park.
Shoplifting
On Aug. 8 at 8:57 p.m., police arrested Nicholas Joseph Munroe, 34, of 1266 Fish Hill Road, West Greenwich, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after responding to Walmart for an alleged shoplifting reported by loss prevention.
DUI
On Aug. 9 at 7:50 p.m., police arrested John Joseph Haxton, 52, of 64 Mulberry Drive, North Kingstown, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after responding to the report of an allegedly intoxicated person sitting inside their vehicle.
Assault
On Aug. 10 at 8:36 p.m., police arrested Jordan Keir Traynum, 26, of 936 Armfield Circle, Norfolk, VA, for one charge of simple assault or battery and one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched to Hornet Road that a man was going to attack someone.
