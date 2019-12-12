The following cases were heard in Third District Court, Warwick.
Disorderly conduct
Sabrina Andrade, 31, of 552 Devils Foot Road Apt. #B305, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of disorderly conduct. She was ordered to attend anger management classes.
Teshona Barros, 30, of 12 State Street Apt. #J, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct. After not appearing in court for pretrial, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
Dismissed
Vincent Apollonio, 43, of 65 Pilgrim Avenue, Coventry, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license and one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Annette Culver, 68, of 52 King Arthur Drive, Richmond, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. After completing 10 hours of community service, the charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Sabrina Andrade, 31, of 552 Devils Foot Road Apt. #B305, North Kingstown, entered no plea to one charge of simple assault or battery and one charge of disorderly conduct. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a as part of a plea deal from another case.
DUI
Elizabeth Lind, 61, of 203 Shady Lea Road, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was ordered to pay a $100 fine, complete 10 hours of community service, 30 day loss of license, 90 day interlock and was ordered to attend alcohol counseling.
Angela Paraskevakos, 55, of 1390 Kingstown Road Apt. #C, Wakefield, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Obstructing an officer
Trevonn Narvaez, 18, of 6 McConell Court Apt. #202, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Jillian Burchard, 27, of 190 Brookside Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. After not appearing in court for pretrial, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
Driving without a license
Melissa Taylor, 43, of 79 Waterwheel Lane, North Kingstown, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. She is due back in court for arraignment.
George Redwood, 29, of 13 Union Drive Apt. #2A306, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
David Moretti, 61, of 264 Mayfield Avenue, Cranston, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He is due back in court for arraignment.
Assault
Abrianna Clark, 25, of 80 Camp Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Wayne Hebert, 54, of 29 Oak Avenue, Westport, Mass., pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Shoplifting
Rouba Khouri, 32, of 80 Victoria Avenue, Cranston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. Khouri was released on $1,000 with surety and is due back in court for pretrial.
Holly Spinella, 41, of 600 Ten Rod Road Apt. #1, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to two charges of shoplifting. She was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Breaking and entering
Edman Barnes, 26, of 800 Carrs Pond Road, East Greenwich, entered no plea to one charge of domestic breaking and entering without consent, one charge of domestic simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
