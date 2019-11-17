The following cases were heard in Third District Court, Warwick.
Driving without a license
Austin Barry, 24, of 58 Paula Drive, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Rishod Gore, 27, of 60 Sutton Avenue, East Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. After not appearing in court for pretrial, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Henry Johnson, 53, of 186 Yorktown Road, North Kingstown, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He received a $250 fine.
Lexie Kaplan, 19, lf 3 Woodside Avenue, West Warwick, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. She was ordered to pay a $250 fine by default.
Tanya Lindsay, 40, of 28 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. She was ordered to pay a $250 fine by default.
Darrell Smith, 24, of 1085 Tower Hill Road Apt. #B, North Kingstown, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine.
Ryan Mott, 37, of 90 Salisbury Avenue Apt. #2W, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Dismissed
Brittany Ciolli, 29, of 2072 Smith Street Apt. #302, North Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Lee Gillette, 61, of 69 Chestnut Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and two charges of domestic-simple assault or battery. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Kyle Konopelko, 26, of 6 State Street Apt. #K, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty and one charge of larceny. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Meredith Milner, 40, of 10 Colonial Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Karene Smerkar, 44, of 281 Read Avenue, Coventry, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Disorderly conduct
Bryce Johnson, 19, of 6101 Post Road Apt. #39A, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of disorderly conduct and not guilty to one charge simple assault or battery, one charge of vandalism or malicious injury to property, one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic vandalism or malicious injury to property. While the rest of the charges were dismissed under rule 48a, Johnson was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment for the charge of disorderly conduct.
Attempted larceny
Leon Parsons, 24, of 290 Dudley Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of conspiracy and one charge of attempted larceny. After not appearing in court for pretrial, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Antoine Lindsey, 34, of 69 Tanner Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of willful trespass, one charge of conspiracy and one charge of attempted larceny. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Asia Silva, 26, of 41 Oak Street Apt. #1, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of conspiracy and one charge of attempted larceny. Silva was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Leon Taylor, 44, of 290 Dudley Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of willful trespass, one charge of conspiracy and one charge of attempted larceny. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Shoplifting
Amanda Tefft, 33, of 2880 South County Trail, West Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of willful trespass and no contest to one charge of shoplifting. While the charge of willful trespass was dismissed under rule 48a, Tefft received one year probation for the charge of shoplifting.
Pratibha Sharma, 31, of 7 State Street Apt. #C, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. Sharma was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Annette Culver, 68, of 52 King Arthur Drive, Richmond, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
DUI
Kerri Calabro, 43, of 3847 South Country Trail, Kenyon, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Elizabeth Lind, 61, of 203 Shady Lea Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Vincent Apollonio, 43, of 65 Pilgrim Avenue, Coventry, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license and one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Debra Miraglia, 65, of 23 Eric Court, Cranston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Assault
Nicholas Kapuscinski, 28, of 109 Cattail Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of crank or obscene phone calls, one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Wayne Laroche, 72, of 46 Union Drive Apt. #204, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Craig McCarthy, 44, of 100 Cattail Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Obstructing an officer
Trevonn Narvaez, 18, of 6 McConnell Court Apt. #202, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Larceny
Cole Pelletier, 19, of 210 Edmond Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of larceny. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Breaking and entering
Peter Walsh, 51, of 7 Cocumcussoc Way, North Kingstown, entered no plea to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-breaking and entering into a house without consent. He was released on $3,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Computer access
Jonathan Torres, 45, of 201 Seation Avenue, Lehigh, Fla., entered no plea for one charge of computer access and one charge of conspiracy. He was released on $10,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
