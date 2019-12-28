The following cases were heard on Dec. 17 in Third District Court, Warwick.
Dismissed
Teshona Barros, 30, of 12 State Street Apt. #J, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Abrianna Clark, 25, of 80 Camp Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Rose Gardner, 56, of 6101 Post Road Apt. #40A, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Antoine Lindsey, 34, of 69 Tanner Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of attempted larceny, one charge of conspiracy and one charge of willful trespass. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
David Moretti, 61, of 264 Mayfield Avenue, Cranston, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Trevonn Narvaez, 18, of 6 McConnell Court Apt. #202, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Diane Sergiacomi, 69, of 1 Krzak Road Apt. #E, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Driving without a license
Edward Josephson, 33, of 2 Fairmount Avenue, Johnston, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine by default.
John Cole, 47, of 774 Old Baptist Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Alex Mulligan, 22, of 1889 New London Turnpike, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
James Szymkowicz, 53, of 71 Revere Avenue, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Assault
Russell Blank, 55, of 516 South County Trail, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Wayne Hebert, 54, of 29 Oak Avenue, Westport, Mass., pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Chelsy Houlker, 25, of 1 State Street Apt. #C, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Leah Roberts, 47, of 30 Dana Road Apt. #3D, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. Roberts was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
DUI
Thomas Chesna, 63, of 655 Ten Rod Road Apt. #B, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
David Micallef, 40, of 30 Potowomut Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license and one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Christian Roderiques, 27, of 169 Libby Hill Road, Palmyra, Maine, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Nicolette Brainard Barnes, 20, of 50 Hoover Street, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Theodore Trocki-Ryba, 25, of 36 Maple Avenue, Jamestown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Shoplifting
Holly Spinella, 41, of 600 Ten Rod Road Apt. #1, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to two charges of shoplifting. She was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Reckless driving
Richard Thornton, 68, of 14 Fayerweather Drive, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to one charge of reckless driving or eluding an officer. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Resisting arrest
Preston Cammarata, 19, of 7 State Street Apt. #L, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
