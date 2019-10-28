The following cases were heard in Third District Court, Warwick.
Disorderly conduct
Alaina Flynn, 35, of 352 Shore Acres Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct, one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest and one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. After not appearing back in court for pretrial, an arrest warrant was issued for her arrest.
Rose Gardner, 56, of 6101 Post Road Apt. #40A, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Assault
Tiffany Gardiner, 22, of 21 Merrill Lane Apt. #102, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and no contest one charge of simple assault or battery. While the charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed under rule 48a, Gardiner was ordered to attend counseling for the charge of simple assault or battery.
Nyoungpank Parker, 39, of 52 Lenox Court Apt. #52, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of simple assault or battery. Parker was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Arthur Strain, 64, of 612 Dry Bridge Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Craig McCarthy, 44, of 100 Cattail Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for trial.
Violating protective order
Jonathan Giliard, 30, of 6101 Post Road Apt. #69, North Kingstown, pleaded guilty after trial to one charge of violating a protective order-family court. He was issued a no contact order and ordered to attend counseling and a mental health assessment.
Obstructing an officer
Odaazha Hazard, 20, of 17 Goddard Street, Providence, did not appear in court for one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. A bench warrant was issued for Hazard’s arrest.
Driving without a license
Michael McAllister, 28, of 23 Cedar Circle, Kingston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine by default.
Matthew Thompson, 44, of 47 Swan View Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Moses Diahn, 28, of 34 Marietta Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
George Redwood, 29, of 13 Union Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Dismissed
Samath Prak, 43, of Krzak Road Apt. #B9, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license and one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Isaiah Santiago, 19, of 18 Clifton Street, Worcester, Mass., pleaded not guilty to one charge of misappropriation of a vehicle, boat or animal. After completing 20 hours of community service, the charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Shoplifting
Lindsey Kiernan, 22, of 72 Gough Avenue, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of conspiracy and one charge of shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Amanda Tefft, 33, of 2880 South Country Trail, West Kingston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of willful trespass and one charge of shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Hit and run
Jayden Palmer, of 65 Shore Road, Westerly, pleaded not guilty to one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Receiving stolen goods
Richard Upchurch, 25, of 1044 Main Street Apt. #B, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of receiving stolen goods. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
DUI
Matthew Young, 34, of 1075 Old Baptist Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Vincent Apollonio, 43, of 65 Pilgrim Avenue, Coventry, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with an expired license or without license and one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
