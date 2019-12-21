The following cases were heard on Dec. 10 in Third District Court, Warwick.
Violating no contact order
Raymond Matteson, 39, of 69 Columbia Heights, Charlestown, entered no plea to one charge of violating a no contact order. He was released on $1,000 with surety and is due back in court.
Dismissed
Jillian Burchard, 27, of 190 Brookside Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a after Burchard completed 20 hours of community service.
Michael Dwelly, 37, of 35 Snuff Mill Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Lawrence McPhillips, 59, of 268 Shore Acres Avenue Apt. #3, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic vandalism or malicious injury to property, one charge of domestic simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a after the alleged victim did not want to go forward.
Asia Silva, 26, of 41 Oak Street Apt. #1, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of conspiracy and one charge of attempted larceny. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a after Silva completed 25 hours of community service.
Leon Taylor, 44, of 290 Dudley Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of willful trespass, one charge of conspiracy and one charge of attempted larceny. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a after Taylor completed 25 hours of community service.
Melissa Taylor, 43, of 79 Waterwheel Lane, North Kingstown, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Richard Thibodeau, 57, of 37 New Lexington Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic vandalism or malicious injury to property. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Driving without a license
Jill Colwell, 53, of 107 Fenner Hill, Hope Valley, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. She was ordered to pay a $250 fine by default.
Nikolas Pereira, 26, of 1006 Old Baptist Road, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He did not get his license back and was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Matthew Thompson, 44, of 47 Swan View Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine.
Raymond Vingi, 61, of 38 Salem Drive, North Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Angel Henriquez, 20, of 138 Oxford Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. Henriquez is due back in court for pretrial.
Erin Netro, 38, of 21 Albatross Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. She is due back in court for pretrial.
Not guilty after trial
Debra Miraglia, 65, of 23 Eric Court, Cranston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was found not guilty after the trial.
DUI
Angela Paraskevakos, 55, of 1390 Kingstown Road Apt. #C, Wakefield, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She received a 30-day loss of license with conditional hardship, three months interlock and was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
Christian Roderiques, 27, of 169 Libby Hill Road, Palmyra, Maine, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Conspiracy
Antoine Lindsey, 34, of 69 Tanner Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of willful trespass, one charge of conspiracy and one charge of attempted larceny. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Disorderly conduct
Ray Cormier, 29, of 69 Albion Road, Cumberland, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Assault
Cindy Highling, 62, of 41 Charles Street, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of simple assault or battery. She was released don $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Craig Mccarthy, 44, of 100 Cattail Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Emily Young, 23, of 6 Tarbox Drive, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and two charges of simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Matthew Briggs, 36, of 245 Stony Fort Road Apt. #C, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license, one charge of disorderly conduct, one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle and one charge of simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 with surety and is due back in court for pretrial.
Shoplifting
Joseph Mulcahey, 30, of 27 Reservoir Road, Coventry, pleaded not guilty to one charge of conspiracy and one charge of shoplifting. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Louis Verrocchio, 55, of 6 Bowen Street, Johnston, pleaded not guilty to two charges of shoplifting. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Jada Ledo, 22, of 2 Navy drive Apt. #202, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Tymoni Wilson, 20, of 29 Autumn Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to two charges of shoplifting. Wilson was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Hit and run
Jayden Palmer, 19, of 65 Shore Road, Westerly, pleaded not guilty to one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.