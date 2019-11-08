The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilt in court.
Shoplifting
On Oct. 29 at 2:44 p.m., police arrested Pratibha Sharma, 31, of 7 State Street Apt. #C, North Kingstown, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after being dispatched to Kohl’s for an alleged shoplifter being detained.
Assault
On Oct. 29 at 8:17 p.m., police arrested Wayne F. Hebert, 54, of 29 Oak Avenue, Westport, Mass., for one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched for the report of an alleged domestic disturbance.
On Oct. 31, police arrested Gariba M. Asad, 22, of 7 State Street Apt. #K, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery, one charge of domestic-vandalism or malicious injury to property and one charge of domestic-disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched for the report of an alleged disturbance.
Disorderly conduct
On Oct. 31 at 5:45 p.m., police arrested Daniel Christopher Downs, 61, of 6200 Post Road Apt. #1A, North Kingstown, for one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched for the report of a male party allegedly throwing objects at another party across the street.
DUI
On Nov. 1 at 1:44 a.m., police arrested Robert T. Wilcox Jr., 24, of 27 King Street, Coventry, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after being dispatched for a motor vehicle accident.
