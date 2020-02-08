The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Assault
On Jan. 18 at 10:58 a.m., police arrested Robert Douglas Gailey Jr., 35, of 200 Railroad Avenue, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched for the report of an alleged disturbance.
Disorderly conduct
On Jan. 31 at 7:58 p.m., police arrested Casey Daniel Regimbal, 26, of 6200 Post Road Apt. #29, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic vandalism or malicious injury to property and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after responding to the report of an alleged domestic disturbance.
Bench warrant
On Jan. 31, police arrested Daniel R. Regimbal, 54, of 483 Barker Road, Troy, Maine, for one active bench warrant. The arrest was made after assisting on scene for a domestic call and realizing that Regimbal had an active bench warrant.
Shoplifting
On Feb. 1 at 3:25 p.m., police arrested David Cogean, 43, of 20 Bissell, Providence, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after responding to Walmart for the report of an alleged shoplifter that was detained.
DUI
On Feb. 3, police arrested Katherine Christine Hook, 57, of 35 Colonial Road, North Kingstown, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs of alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after being dispatched to Dave’s Marketplace for the report of an alleged motor vehicle accident.
