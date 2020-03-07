The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
DUI
On Feb. 28, police arrested Miles D. Auvil, 42, of 45 Ann Drive, East Greenwich, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after being dispatched with the North Kingstown Fire Department for the report of a single car crash.
On Feb. 28 at 11:30 p.m., police arrested Michael P. Oshea, 37, of 83 Scenic Way, Exeter, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after responding to the report of a car that struck a telephone pole.
Shoplifting
On Feb. 28 at 8:58 p.m., police arrested Michale John Brearley, 39, of 694 Ten Rod Road Apt. #A, North Kingstown, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after responding to Walmart for the report of a shoplifting.
