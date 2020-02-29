The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Assault
On Feb. 18, police arrested Vanessa L. Williams, 33, of 90 Salisbury Avenue Apt. #2E, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic violence-simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched for the report and an unwanted person.
On Feb. 19 at 6:59 p.m., police arrested Gerrard Williams Getchell, 59, of 1 Krzak Road Apt. #E, North Kingstown, for one charge of domestic violence-simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after receiving the report of an alleged domestic disturbance.
On Feb. 22, police arrested Benjamin T. Hough, 28, of 660 Devils Foot Road Apt. #5, North Kingstown, for one charge of simple assault or battery and one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched for an alleged assault.
DUI
On Feb. 21 at 7:20 p.m., police arrested David W. Petit, 60, of 337 Cowesett Avenue Apt. #203, West Warwick, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, one charge of refusal to submit a chemical test and one charge of reckless driving or eluding an officer. The arrest was made after receiving a BOLO (be on the look out) from South Kingstown Police Department for a possible intoxicated operator.
On Feb. 23 at 1:53 a.m., police arrested Ronal Dufour Jr., 51, of 120 Main Street Apt. #1, North Kingstown, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The arrest was made after responding to the area of a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Bench warrant
On Feb. 21, police arrested Scott J. Dunphy, 56, of 395 Exeter Road, North Kingstown, for one active bench warrant. The arrest was made after attempting to locate Dunphy at his home.
Shoplifting
On Feb. 24 at 5:15 p.m., police arrested Charles Highma Kolie, 20, of 25 Berth Avenue, Kingston, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after being notified by Walmart asset protection associate that several subjects were detained for allegedly shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.