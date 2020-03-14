The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Obstruction
On March 6 at 6:43 p.m., police arrested Steve Shola, 51, of 360 Sharon Street, Providence, for one charge of false documents to a public official, one charge of obstruction and two active bench warrants. The arrest was made after a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 in Richmond.
DUI
On March 7 at 2:15 a.m., police arrested Neil Perry, 28, of 11 South Chestnut Street, Wauregan, Conn., for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made as the result of a motor vehicle accident on Route 4 in East Greenwich.
On March 8 at 7:17 p.m., police arrested Raul Martinez, 38, of 71 Parnell Street Apt. #1, Providence, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The arrest was made after a call for an erratic operator and subsequent vehicle stop on Route 95 in Warwick.
On March 8 at 7:42 p.m., police arrested Erin Vicario, 52, of 37 Circular Street, North Attleboro, Mass., for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The arrest was made after receiving a call for an erratic operator and subsequent vehicle stop on Route 95 in Warwick.
On March 9 at 7:47 p.m., police arrested Stephen Ricci, 65, of 5 Talon Court, Hope, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 in Warwick.
Carrying without a license
On March 7 at 1:37 p.m., police arrested Moises Antunez Rodriguez, 21, of 4 Sugarloaf Lane, Henersonville, NC, for two charge of license or permit required for carrying a pistol and one charge of weapons other than firearms prohibited. The arrest was made after a motor vehicle stop on Route 95 in Warwick.
