The following report was taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Possession
On Jan. 10 at 8:00 p.m., police arrested Calvin Raymond Conover, 18, of 52 Lawn Avenue, Jamestown, for one charge of possession of schedule I, II, III, IV or V drugs. The arrest was made after observing three vehicles parked in the Northwest corner of Signal Rock Park.
