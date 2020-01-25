The following cases were heard in Third District Court, Warwick.
Dismissed
Russell Blank, 55, of 516 South County Trail, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Wayne Hebert, 54, of 29 Oak Avenue, Westport, Mass., pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Raymond Vingi, 61, of 38 Salem Drive, North Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Resisting arrest
Preston Cammarata, 19, of 7 State Street Apt. #L, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. After not appearing in court for pretrial, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Driving without a license
William Cintron, 42, of 32 Pomona Avenue, Providence, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $350 fine by default.
Kaitlyn Godena, 26, of 1006 Old Baptist Road, North Kingstown, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. She was ordered to pay a $250 fine by default.
Eric Stewart, 30, of 650 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Frank Forte, 48, of 33 Chiswick Road, Warwick, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Nickolas Mizzoni, of 14 Saint John Street Apt. #3, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Hit and run
Jayden Palmer, 19, of 65 Shore Road, Westerly, pleaded no contest to one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle. He was ordered to pay $200 out of pocket expenses and one year of filing.
Disorderly conduct
Kristin Dibattista, 21, of 139 Eastwick Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of possession of marijuana, one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic vandalism or malicious injury to property. She was released on $10,000 with surety and is due back in court for pretrial.
Ikey Wilson, 34, of 7825 Post Road Apt. #108, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Wilson was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Assault
Cindy Highling, 62, of 41 Charles Street, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Emily Young, 23, of 6 Tarbox Drive, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and two charges of simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
DUI
Nicolette Brainard Barnes, 20, of 50 Hoover Street, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Theodore Trocki-Ryba, 25, of 36 Maple Avenue, Jamestown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Shoplifting
Jada Ledo, 22, of 2 Navy Drive Apt. #202, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. Ledo was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Marcela Restrepo, 30, of 256 Mendon Avenue, Pawtucket, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. She was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Obtaining money under false pretenses
Meryl Lovitz, 38, of 6 Navy Drive Apt. #101, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obtaining money under false pretenses. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
