The following cases were heard on Feb. 18 in Third District Court, Warwick.
Driving without a license
Austin Barry, 24, of 58 Paula Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $350 fine.
Nyoungpank Parker, 39, of 52 Lenox Court Apt. #52, North Kingstown, entered no plea to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was ordered to pay a $350 fine.
Andrew Sanville, 29, of 12 McGlynn Street, West Warwick, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving with expired license or without a license. He was ordered by pay a $350 fine.
Juan Panjoj-Castro, 20, of 14 Kenwood Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license.
Dismissed
David Micallef, 40, of 30 Potowomut Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Nicolette Brainard Barnes, 20, 50 Hoover Street, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Joseph Thurber, 77, of 30 Kingstown Road Apt. #A202, Narragansett, entered no plea to one charge of shoplifting. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
David Viveiros, 23, of 93 Gordon Avenue, Warwick, entered no plea to one charge of larceny. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Shoplifting
Nicholas Morris, 40, of 347 Simmonsville Avenue, Johnston, pleaded no contest to one charge of shoplifting. He received one year probation and was ordered to pay $299 in restitution.
DUI
Kevin Clune, 58, of 51 Nautilus Drive, Saunderstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Assault
Ikey Wilson, 34, of 7825 Post Road Apt. #108, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Wilson was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Possession
Alfred Bucci, 67, of 31 Kings Grant Road, Saunderstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of possession of marijuana-over an one ounce. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
