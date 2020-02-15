The following reports were taken from the North Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Shoplifting
On Feb. 4 at 9:15 a.m., police arrested Joseph Thurber, 77, of 30 Kingstown Road Apt. #A202, Narragansett, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after responding to Walmart for the report of an alleged shoplifter that had been detained by asset protection.
On Feb. 4 at 9:16 p.m., police arrested Jodi Jean Hainse, 47, of 864 Tillinghast Road, East Greenwich, for one charge of shoplifting. The arrest was made after responding to Homegoods for the report of an alleged shoplifter.
DUI
On Feb. 4 at 2:45 p.m., police arrested Katherine Christine Hook, 57, of 35 Colonial Road, North Kingstown, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after being dispatched for a possible intoxicated operator.
