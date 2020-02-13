The following cases were heard in Third District Court, Warwick on Feb. 4
Dismissed
Henry Barrera, 38, of 3560 Quaker Lane Apt. #B, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Benjamin Davis, 19, of 96 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of larceny. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Driving without a license
Madison Kelley, 22, of 120 Brookside Avenue Apt. #1, West Warwick, did not appear in court for one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
Eric Stewart, 30, of 650 Bald HIll Road, Warwick, pleaded no contest to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He received a $500 fine and was ordered to pay court costs.
Resisting arrest
Joseph Russo, 58, of 1 Krzak Road Apt. #D, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of disorderly conduct and not guilty to one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest. While the charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest was dismissed under rule 48a, Russo was ordered to complete one year filing and pay court costs.
Assault
Kirsten Shoener, 28, of 53 Spencer Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. Shoener was referred to vets court.
Gregg Grafton, 29, of 20 West Allenton Road Apt. #4, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Ikey Wilson, 34, of7825 Post Road Apt. #108, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. Wilson was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Raymond Stevens, 47, of 56 Ranger Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Emily Young, 23, of 6 Tarbox Drive, Exeter, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct and two charges of simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Leah Roberts, 47, of 30 Dana Road Apt. #3D, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Roderick Smith, 60, of 611 Tower Hill Road Apt. #3, North Kingstown, did not appear in court for one charge of simple assault or battery, one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Trespassing
Leon Parsons, 24,of 290 Dudley Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of willful trespass, one charge of conspiracy and one charge of attempted larceny. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in for pretrial.
DUI
Kevin Clune, 58, of 51 Nautilus Drive, Saunderstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Hit and run
Louis Smith, 74, of 911 Toll Gate Road Apt. #41, Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of reckless driving, drag racing or eluding police and one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Richard Brown, 56, of 650 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license and one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Shoplifting
Tymoni Wilson, 20, of 29 Autumn Street, Providence, pleaded not guilty to two charges of shoplifting. Wilson was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Louis Verrocchio, 55, of 6 Bowen Street, Johnston, pleaded not guilty to two charges of shoplifting. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
