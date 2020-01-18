The following cases were heard in Jan. 7 in Third District Court, Warwick.
Hit and run
Matthew Briggs, 36, of 245 Stony Fort Road Apt. #C, Exeter, pleaded no contest to one charge of disorderly conduct and one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle, and pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license and one charge of simple assault or battery. While the charges of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license and one charge of simple assault or battery were dismissed under 48a, Briggs received six months of probation and six months suspension of his license for the charges of disorderly conduct and one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle.
Henry Barrera, 38, of 3560 Quaker Lane Apt. #B, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of duty to stop after an accident resulting in damage to another vehicle. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Driving without a license
Louis Ferrazzano, 26, of 361 Dyer Avenue, Cranston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Aileen Hernandez, 30, of 22 Navy Drive Apt. #302, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. She was ordered to pay a $250 fine by default.
Raymond Vingi, 61, of 38 Salem Drive, North Providence, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Assault
Craig McCarthy, 44, of 100 Cattail Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and no contest to one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. While the charge of domestic disorderly conduct was dismissed under rule 48a, McCarthy received one year probation, a no contact order and was ordered to attend counseling for the charge of domestic simple assault or battery.
Russell Blank, 55, of 516 South Country Trail, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Cindy Highling, 62, of 41 Charles Street, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Wayne Hebert, 54, of 29 Oak Avenue, Westport, Mass., pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
David Calderon, 40, of 40 Winsor Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic simple assault or battery and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Chelsy Houlker, 25, of 1 State Street Apt. #C, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Leah Roberts, 47, of 30 Dana Road Apt. #3D, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. Roberts was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Dismissed
Mayra Navas, 26, of 8 State Street Apt. #J, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
George Redwood, 29, of 13 Union Drive Apt. #2A, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Holly Spinella, 41, of 600 Ten Rod Road Apt. #1, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to two charges of shoplifting. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Refusal
Christian Roderiques, 27, of 169 Libby Hill Road, Palmyra, Maine, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. After pleading to refusal to submit to a chemical test, the charge of driving under the influence was dismissed under rule 48a.
DUI
Nathan Walker, 41, of 352 Shore Acres Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license and one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. After not appearing in court for pretrial, a bench warrant was issued for Walker’s arrest.
Thomas Chesna, 63, of 665 Ten Rod Road Apt. #B, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
David Micallef, 40, of 30 Potowomut Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Larceny
Benjamin Davis, 19, of 96 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of larceny. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Shoplifting
Rouba Khouri, 32, of 80 Victoria Avenue, Cranston, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting. Khouri was released on $1,000 with surety and is due back in court for pretrial.
Chiyen Le, 29, of 56 Maple Avenue, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of shoplifting and one charge of conspiracy. Le was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Joseph Mulcahey, 30, of 27 Reservoir Road, Coventry, pleaded not guilty to one charge of conspiracy and one charge of shoplifting. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Louis Verrocchio, 55, of 6 Bowen Street, Johnston, pleaded not guilty to two charges of shoplifting. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Reckless driving
Richard Thornton, 68, of 14 Fayerweather Drive, Narragansett, pleaded not guilty to reckless driving, eluding an officer with motor vehicle in a high pursuit. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Embezzlement
Shaun McDonald, 34, of 5 State Street Apt. #C, North Kingstown, entered no plea to one charge of embezzlement or fraudulent conversion. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
