The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
License
On Jan. 13 at 4:44 p.m., police charged Tracy Almeida, 55, of 1214 Kingstown Road, Apt. #3, South Kingstown, on one count of operating on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Woodruff Avenue revealed Almeida’s license was most recently suspended on Oct. 31, 2019 for failure to appear/pay. Almeida also has two prior OSL convictions out of South Kingstown last year.
On Jan. 13 at 9:54 p.m., police charged Chase O. Reynolds, 21, of 34 Foster Lane, Narragansett, on one charge of operating on a foreign license during suspension of license after a motor vehicle stop revealed her RI license had been suspended on Oct. 15, 2019 for failure to appear/pay. Reynolds was using a California driver’s license to operate.
Felony drug possession
On Jan. 16 at 6:46 p.m., police charged John K. Cook, 32, of 6 Algonquin Trail, Narragansett, with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance after a motor vehicle stop on Algonquin Trail revealed Cook was allegedly in possession of five small baggies of crack cocaine.
On Jan. 20 at 12:35 a.m., police charged Roger A. Murray, Jr., 44, of 103 Bartlett Avenue, Cranston, with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance after a motor vehicle stop on Rt. 1 North at the South Kingstown town line revealed Murray to allegedly be in possession of oxycodone for which he did not have a prescription.
No-contact order violation
On Jan. 19 at 8:22 p.m., police charged James E. Bapties, 72, of 45 Oak Dell St., South Kingstown, with one count of violating a no-contact order after Bapties allegedly approached his ex-wife, the protected party, in Stop & Shop and attempted to make conversation.
The following reports were taken from the South Kingstown Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Multiple Charges
On Jan. 15 at 5:27 p.m., police arrested James E. Bapties, 72, of 45 Oak Dell St., South Kingstown, on two charges of domestic violence disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Bapties had allegedly been tailing his wife’s white SUV in his blue pickup truck. When both vehicles pulled into the police department’s parking lot, a dispatcher observed Bapties get out of his truck, without pants on, and run up to the white SUV — which he appeared to have struck with his hand. His wife sped off and Bapties got back into his vehicle, appearing to continue chasing her. His wife, however, was able to circle back to the police department and tell officers that Bapties had begun yelling at her and throwing her medications in the yard when she arrived home that evening. When she got in her car and drove away, she noticed Baptise had begun following her. She’d called the police department at 5:11 p.m. to report that Bapties had been following her. He was later pulled over on Kingstown Road.
On Jan. 15 at 5:35 p.m., police arrested James E. Bapties, 72, of 45 Oak Dell St., South Kingstown, on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test. Police had already received Bapties information that evening from a reported domestic disturbance when observed alleged erratic driving on Kingstown Road. Bapties originally failed to pull over for police before quickly jerking off the road near Kingston Pizza. When officers made contact with Bapties they discovered he was not wearing any pants, appear to be visibly upset and was emanating a strong odor of alcohol. Based on his age, the amount of traffic, his lack of clothing and low temperatures, Baptist was transferred back to the police station to conduct field sobriety tests. Once back at the station, Bapties declined to submit to the tests, however, stating that he was drunk. When police attempted to administer a breathalyzer test, Bapties was unable to adhere to directions.
On Jan. 16 at 5:17 p.m., police arrested Tyanna Francis Wills, 19, of 364 Curtis Corner Road, South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic violence simple assault and one charge of domestic violence disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after Wills allegedly punched her older brother in the face. Her brother told people she’s been yelling beforehand and also threw macaroni and cheese all over the kitchen afterward. When police arrived on the scene, Wills continued to yell at her brother and was uncooperative with questioning.
Felony Drug Possession
On Jan. 14 at 9:45 a.m., police arrested Raymond P. Matteson, 39, of 145 Tower St., Westerly, on one felony charge of possession of a schedule II drug. The arrest was made inside the bathroom of the CVS on Main Street after police allegedly walked in on Matteson injecting a need in his arm. While later processing Matteson at the station, police found a plastic bag hanging from the waistline of his pants. The white powdery substance inside was later determined to be fentanyl.
Multiple Felony Charges
On Jan. 14 at 9:03 a.m., police arrested Zachary S. Richmond, 25, of 834 South Road, Wakefield, on one felony charge of attempted breaking and entering, and one felony charge of receiving stolen goods. The arrest was made after Richmond was allegedly seen attempting to break and enter into someone’s home as they were headed for work. The homeowner chased after him on foot and eventually lost Richmond, but he was able to provide police with a description. Police recognized the description and were able to make contact with Richmond in the McDonald’s parking lot. Following a positive identification, the homeowner realized that his car door had been left slightly ajar. Police were able to recover loose change that had been stolen from the vehicle.
Domestic Violence Simple Assault
On Jan. 16 at 6:54 p.m., police arrested Joshua J. Gardner, 31, of 33 Prospect Ave., South Kingstown, on one charge of domestic simple assault. Gardner turned himself in to South Kingstown Police Department on an active warrant out for his arrest. The alleged assault took place last month.
Felony Charges
On Jan. 21 at 11:45 a.m., police arrested Michael E. Page, 32, of 221 High St., Wakefield, one felony charge of illegally entering a dwelling with felonious intent. Page turned himself in to the South Kingstown Police Department on an active warrant out for his arrest. The warrant was issued after Page allegedly broke into someone’s home last May and stole prescription medications and other items.
