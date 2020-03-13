The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Disorderly Conduct
On March 1 at 8:55 p.m., police charged Tara M. Gardner, 32, of 56 Bennet Circle, Voluntown, CT, with one count of disorderly conduct after she was allegedly intoxicated in the parking lot of the Bon Vue Inn and kicked a man who had fallen to the ground while walking his dog.
DUI
On March 3 at 8:32 p.m., police charged Mary C. Philbin, 35, of 37 Eldred Court, Wakefield, with one count of driving under the influence (second offense) and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test after a Good Samaritan reported an erratic operator on Boston Neck Road. A resulting stop of Philbin’s vehicle near Sprague Bridge saw her submit to a series of field sobriety tests before officers ceased the tests out of concerns for Philbin’s safety, who kept stumbling and falling near the busy road. She was arrested on DUI suspicion after.
