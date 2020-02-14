The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
DUI
On Feb. 8 at 12:19 a.m., police charged Melissa A. Vallee, 51, of 6 Algonquin Trail, Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest came after NPD conducted a motor vehicle stop of Vallee on Narragansett Avenue due to erratic operation and became suspicious she may be under the influence while operating. Vallee was arrested on DUI suspicion following a series of standard field sobriety tests.
Multiple charges
On Feb. 8 at 1:44 a.m., police charged Steven M. Andreozzi, Jr., 33, of 192 Obed Avenue, N Providence, with one count of disorderly conduct, one count of simple assault/battery and one count of resisting arrest after he allegedly attempted to break into the bedroom of an ex-girlfriend. When officers arrived, Andreozzi, Jr. wrestled with officers after refusing to remove his hand from the doorframe.
Domestic assault
On Feb. 8 at 2:16 p.m., police charged Ryan P. Luddy, 24, of 61 Maplehurst Drive, Narragansett, with one count of domestic simple assault/battery and one count of domestic malicious injury to property after he allegedly punched his roommate in the face during an altercation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.