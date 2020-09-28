The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Disorderly conduct
On Sept. 9 at 3:47 p.m., police arrested John. D Mollo, 41, of 354 South Pier Road Apt. #303, Narragansett, for one charge of disorderly conduct. The arrest was made after being dispatched to the area of O’Neil’s packing store for the report of a male allegedly holding a can of mace and a sword, threatening the calling party.
DUI
On Sept. 12 at 2:13 a.m., police arrested Thomas J. Stansfield, 21, of 90 LIndsay Lane, North Kingstown, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The arrest was made after observing a vehicle allegedly approach an intersection and make no attempt to slow down at the clearly posted four-way stop sign.
On Sept. 13 at 2:20 a.m., police arrested Reymi Soderstrom, 22, of 466 Barbers Pond Road, West Kingston, for one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest was made after driving behind a vehicle on Ocean Road and noticing that it was allegedly drifting to the right side of the roadway.
Assault
On Sept. 13 at 10:01 a.m., police arrested Lenzy Leonard Ford, 45, of 130 Caswell Street Apt. #13, Narragansett, for one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. The arrest was made after being dispatched to Caswell Street for the report of an alleged domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.