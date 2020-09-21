The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Felony
On Sept. 3 at 1:50 p.m., police charged Kyle J. Lavallee, 26, of 99 Hollow Tree Drive, Cranston, with one felony count of violating a no-contact order. Lavallee allegedly showed up to an ex-girlfriend’s workplace and demanded she speak with him. Lavallee was previously arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and this charge constitutes his third NCO violation offense.
On Sept. 4 at 2:12 a.m., police charged Raven M. Radkiewich, 26, of 2302 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. The charges came after a motor vehicle stop on Lakeside Drive revealed Radkiewich to allegedly be in possession of prescription drugs she did not have a prescription for.
Disorderly conduct
On Sept. 5 at 6:25 p.m., police charged Brandon Greene, 25, of 18 Meadow Road, Medway, MA, with one count of disorderly conduct after he allegedly jumped off the Block Island Ferry as a stunt as it was docking in Galilee.
On Sept. 6 at 5:47 p.m., police charged Steven P. Turner, 40, of 1344 Ocean Road, Narragansett, with one count of disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened patrons of Westlakes Garage on Point Judith Road with a baseball bat.
On Sept. 9 at 3:47 p.m., police charged John D. Mollo, 41, of 354 South Pier Road, Apt. #303, Narragansett, with one count of disorderly conduct after he allegedly confronted a driver parked in his parking space outside the above address with a can of hornet spray and a medieval sword.
DUI
On Sept. 7 at 9:09 p.m., police charged Jake P. Tilenius, 21, of 35 Jamestown Blvd., Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test after a motor vehicle stop of Tilenius on Glendale Road after he had allegedly crashed into several cars parked on the street. He submitted to a series of standard field sobriety tests before being arrested on DUI suspicion and later refused a breathalyzer.
