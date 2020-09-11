The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Felony possession
On Aug. 27 at 9:10 p.m., police charged Jordan A. Leveille, 27, of 46 Duke St., East Greenwich, with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance after a motor vehicle stop on Bridgetown Road. After discovering alleged marijuana in the vehicle, police found cocaine in the vehicle and on Leveille’s person.
Warrant
On Aug. 28 at 1:51 a.m., police charged Caitlin E. Brady, 32, of 1548 South Road, Kingston, with one count of obstructing a police officer in execution of duty and on the strength of two bench warrants after a motor vehicle stop on Boston Neck Road. The warrants were from Superior Court. The first was loaded on July 29, 2020 for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance out of Pawtucket PD. The second warrant was also loaded on July 29, 2020 for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance out of Providence PD. Brady also allegedly provided a false name to police when pulled over.
On Aug. 29 at 1:16 a.m., police charged Anayimi Ayeni, 24, of 111 Pocasset Avenue, Providence, on the strength of two outstanding bench warrants after police responded to the area outside of the Aqua Blue Hotel for report of a physical altercation. While investigating, police discovered two outstanding Superior Court warrants. The first was loaded on July 21, 2017 for failure to appear at cost review on an original charge of passing of counterfeit certificate out of Warwick PD. The second was for a technical violation and loaded on Sept. 12, 2018 on an original charge of passing of counterfeit certificate out of Warwick PD.
On Aug. 29 at 1:21 a.m., police arrested Leo Sampson, 33, of 1446 N Erie St., Apt. #2nd, Toledo, OH, on the strength of an outstanding bench warrant after police responded to report of a physical altercation outside of the Aqua Blue Hotel. While investigating, police discovered an active warrant loaded on Oct. 25, 2017 for failure to appear at arraignment on an original charge of driving without/with an expired license.
On Aug. 29 at 5:52 p.m., police charged William A. Laliberty, 39, of 50 Valley St., Providence, on the strength of an outstanding bench warrant from 3rd District Court. The warrant was for failure to appear at arraignment on an original charge of driving with a suspended license out of RI State Police.
License
On Aug. 28 at 1:51 a.m., police charged Meghan M. Pardee, 28, of 468 Marlborough St., Newport, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Boston Neck Road revealed her license was expired. Pardee has a number of prior suspended license convictions.
On Aug. 30 at 9:38 p.m., police charged Carlos J. Rivera Ogando, 40, of 3 Cargill St., FL Apt. #3, Providence, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road. Rivera Ogando provided police an international driver’s license, but it was not considered a valid license. Rivera Ogando could not provide his license from Dominican Republic despite stating he had one. A check of Rivera Ogando revealed he had no valid license, and had a number of prior operating without a license convictions in 2018 and 2017.
On Aug. 31 at 5:25 p.m., police charged Darien Northup, 26, of 682 Alton Carolina Road, Charlestown, with one count of operating on a suspended license – certain violations after a motor vehicle stop on the Rt. 1 overpass near Woodruff Avenue revealed his license was suspended on Aug. 3, 2020 for driving record. Northup allegedly has three moving violation convictions in the past year.
On Aug. 31 at 5:32 p.m., police charged Robert J. Audet, 25, of 173 Greenville Avenue, Johnston, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Galilee Escape Road revealed his license was suspended on Oct. 24, 2019 for failure to appear/pay. Audet has two prior suspended license convictions.
On Sept. 2 at 11:52 a.m., police charged Michael S. Smith, 42, of 32 Saratoga Road, North Kingstown, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road revealed his license was suspended on Sept. 27, 2016 for failure to maintain financial responsibility. Smith has multiple prior suspended license convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.