The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Felony
On Sept. 16 at 8:25 p.m., police charged Antonio V. Freitas, 29, of 172 Boon St., Narragansett, with one felony count of domestic assault with a deadly weapon one count of domestic disorderly conduct after police responded to the above address for report of a disturbance. Allegedly, Freitas threatened a roommate with a boxcutter, waving it in her direction and advancing toward her, during a loud verbal dispute. Police were contacted and took Freitas into custody. No one was injured.
On Sept. 18 at 5:57 p.m., police charged Shayna M. Cekala, 38, of 243 Sandturn Road, Apt. #1, South Kingstown, with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of shoplifting. The charges came after police were dispatched to Stop & Shop on Point Judith Road for report of a shoplifter. Allegedly, Cekala had stolen $80 worth of goods from the grocer. During investigation, Cekala was revealed to be in possession of a crack/cocaine paraphernalia.
Transportation of alcohol by minor
On Sept. 18 at 8:55 p.m., police charged Ryan P. Welsh, 19, of 112 Montauk Road, Narragansett, with one count of transportation of an alcoholic beverage by an underage person after a motor vehicle stop on Osceola Avenue revealed an alleged 12-pack of Bud Light Seltzers and a 12-pack of Coors Light Seltzers in Welsh’s vehicle.
Warrant
On Sept. 19 at 2:11 a.m., police charged Dillon L. Amaral, 24, of 47 Salt Pond Road, South Kingstown, on the strength of an outstanding bench warrant from Burrillville PD loaded on Sept. 18, 2020 one an original charge of possession of cocaine.
On Sept. 24 at 3:38 p.m., police charged Joseph P. Lackey, Jr., 53, of 792 Douglas Avenue, Apt. #1C, Providence, on the strength of an outstanding bench warrant out of Providence Superior Court and loaded on July 18, 2014 for failure to appear at restitution review for an original charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle from RI State Police – Scituate Barracks.
Reckless driving
On Sept. 19 at 10 p.m., police charged Alexander J. Bethune, 28, of 10 Narragansett Court, Narragansett, with one count of reckless driving after a civilian reported a road rage incident and stated she was being followed by another motorist and was currently parked in the back of the police station in the Pier Marketplace on Kingstown Road. Upon making contact with the caller, police identified the suspect vehicle, which was blocking the exit to the parking lot where the civilian was calling from. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it did not yield, leading police on a chase through the plaza at speeds over 35 MPH near pedestrians. Eventually, police cut the vehicle off and took Bethune, the alleged operator, into custody.
DUI
On Sept. 22 at 12:14 a.m., police charged Jared P. Kogut, 21, of 49 Joy Lane, Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of possession of marijuana, one ounce or less after police responded to the intersection of Boston Neck Road and Gardenia Lane for report of a vehicle off the roadway and stuck atop rocks.
License
On Sept. 24 at 6:43 p.m., police charged Rosemarie E. Maccardle, 51, of 52 Allagash Trail, Narragansett, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Boston Neck Road revealed her license was suspended on Nov. 14, 2019 for failure to appear/pay. Maccardle had two prior OSL convictions out of Narragansett PD last year.
