The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
DUI
On Oct. 22 at 1:26 a.m., police charged Adam Q. Marasco, 21, of 645 Point Judith Road, Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test after a motor vehicle stop on Boston Neck Road aroused suspicion the operator, Marasco, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Marasco was arrested on DUI suspicion following a series of standard field sobriety tests.
Warrant
On Oct. 23 at 9:15 a.m., police charged Joseph M. Woods, 23, of 185 Belman Avenue, Warwick, on the strength of an outstanding warrant issued from another police department. The charge came after a motor vehicle stop on Kingstown Road, which revealed an active arrest warrant from Warwick PD on an original charge of domestic breaking & entering.
Felony
On Oct. 23 at 1:45 p.m., police charged Vanessa E. Lisi, 23, of 22 Seaview Drive, Charlestown, with one felony count of fraudulent use of credit cards. The arrest came after Narragansett Police were contacted by Westerly PD regarding fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Allegedly, Lisi used a credit/debit card she found at K&B Kwik Stop Gas Station to make several purchases at Marshall’s in the Salt Pond Plaza. Several purchases in Westerly brought the total dollars spent over $1,000. Lisi was observed on Marshall’s security camera footage using a credit/debit card matching the one reported missing to Westerly PD.
Fraudulent use of credit cards
On Oct. 23 at 1:50 p.m., police charged Emmanuel Fonseca, 27, of 12 Maple Avenue, Westerly, with one count of fraudulent use of credit cards after Fonseca allegedly used a stolen credit/debit card to make several purchases at Marshall’s in the Salt Pond Plaza.
License
On Oct. 21 at 5 p.m., police charged Carlos L. Garcia, 49, of 453 Wood Avenue, Apt. #3F, Woonsocket, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Boston Neck Road revealed his license was most recently suspended on Sept. 20, 2019 for failure to appear/pay, with many previous OSL convictions going as far back as 1992.
