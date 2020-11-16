The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Warrant
On Nov. 4 at 4:46 p.m., police charged Patrick Leo Durkin, 51, of 164 Knowlesway EXT, Apt. #A6, Narragansett, on the strength of an outstanding bench warrant issued from 2nd District Court. The warrant was loaded on Aug. 21, 2020 for failure to appear for sentencing on an original charge of grand theft over $1,500 from the Rhode Island State Police.
On Nov. 6 at 10:19 p.m., police charged Jamie L. Ferguson, 35, of 207 Briarwood Drive, South Kingstown, on the strength of an outstanding arrest warrant. The warrant was loaded on Nov. 6, 2020 from South Kingstown Police Department on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance.
DUI
On Nov. 6 at 1:22 a.m., police charged Christopher Raymond Dionisopoulos, 29, of 67 Kingstown Road, Apt. #1, Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test after a motor vehicle stop on Ocean Road for alleged speeding and erratic operation. Dionisopoulos was subjected to a series of field sobriety tests before being arrested on DUI suspicion. He later refused a breathalyzer.
Crank or obscene phone calls
On Nov. 6 at 11:15 a.m., police charged Liam C. Madden, 21, of 342 Cedar Avenue, East Greenwich, with one count of making crank or obscene phone calls after he allegedly threatened a former friend via text and voice recording.
