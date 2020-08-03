The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Domestic
On July 13 at 10:29 p.m., police charged Cynthia M. Gardiner of 120 Allagash Trail, Narragansett, with one count of domestic simple assault and/or battery, one charge of domestic vandalism/injury to property and one charge of domestic disorderly conduct after responding to the above address for report of a domestic disturbance. Allegedly, Gardiner assaulted her husband, who she is in the process of divorcing, during a verbal dispute, and also destroyed property within the residence.
DUI
On July 13 at 9:45 p.m., police charged Fabricio D. Andrade of 1031 County St., Apt. #1, New Bedford, MA, with one count of driving under the influence and one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test after responding to report of an erratic operator on Point Judith Road. After a motor vehicle stop, Andrade was arrested on DUI suspicion after submitting to a series of standard field sobriety tests.
Disorderly conduct
On July 15 at 8:26 p.m., police charged Christine M. Longo of 235 Prospect Road, South Kingstown with one count of disorderly conduct after she allegedly yelled racist remarks to a black family as the two parties crossed paths entering and exiting the Coast Guard House for lunch on June 14. After an investigation, NPD arrested Longo on the above charge.
