The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
DUI
On July 10 at 6:39 p.m., police charged Nathan E. Davis of 347 Darling Road, Salem, CT, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test. The arrest came after police stopped Davis’ vehicle in the Bonnet Liquors’ parking lot after an anonymous caller reported he was erratically operating a Nisan Titan pickup truck. Allegedly, while traveling northbound on Boston Neck Road, Davis swerved left into incoming traffic, crossing the double yellow line and passed eight vehicles on his right side. Davis was subjected to standard field sobriety tests, but could not complete him. He was arrested on DUI suspicion afterwards and refused a chemical test.
On July 12 at 1:20 a.m., police charged Elvis Geraldino of 80 Pocasset Avenue, Providence, with one count of driving under the influence after a motor vehicle stop on Boston Neck Road. Geraldino was subjected to a series of field sobriety tests before being arrested for DUI suspicion.
Suspended license
On July 10 at 3:00 a.m., police charged Douglas J. LaFountain of 137 Willard Avenue, South Kingstown, with one count of driving with a suspended/revoked/cancelled license, third or subsequent offense. The charge came after a motor vehicle stop on Apsen Drive revealed LaFountain’s license had been suspended since Oct. 24, 2019 for failure to appear/pay. LaFountain had numerous other convictions, most recently on July 31, 2019, Feb. 28, 2019 and July 26, 2017.
Warrant
On July 11 at 6:26 p.m., police arrested Christopher O. Aina of 318 Indiana Avenue, Providence, on the strength of an outstanding bench warrant issued from 2nd District Court for failure to appear for a violation hearing from an original charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute out of Warwick PD. The warrant was loaded on July 9, 2020. Aina was stopped by police on Point Judith Road for an expired registration.
Multiple charges
On July 12 at 2:39 a.m., police charged Carlton J. Mitchell of 820 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, with one count of simple assault/battery, one count of resisting arrest and one count of disorderly conduct after police received a call from a resident on Iroquois Road that her roommate’s ex-boyfriend was highly intoxicated and had shown up to the residence, allegedly attempting to deflate the tires on his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle. When police arrived, Mitchell was loud and aggressive, and elbowed an officer during the exchange before resisting arrest.
