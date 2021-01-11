The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Larceny
On Dec. 10 at 12:02 p.m., police charged Jah-Qwin Sekator of 28 Pond St., West Warwick, with one count of larceny under $1,500 after Sekator allegedly stole $394 from Dunkin Donuts at 91 Point Judith Road, where he worked.
Obstruction
On Dec. 30 at 11:25 p.m., police charged William K. Duckworth of 3410 Post Road, Apt. #1, Warwick, with one count of obstructing an officer in execution of duty and on the strength of two warrants after a motor vehicle stop on Boston Neck Road in October. Duckworth allegedly gave a false name and used his brother’s identity with law enforcement during the stop. Duckworth had an active Superior Court bench warrant for failure to appear at sentencing on violation, loaded on Oct. 11, 2017.
On Dec. 11 at 6:46 p.m., police charged Steven M. Marandola of 16 Rodman St., Apt. #D, Narragansett, with one count of obstructing an officer in execution of duty after he was stopped for allegedly talking on a cell phone while driving. During the stop, Marandola allegedly acted aggressively and broke free from an officer.
DUI
On Dec. 12 at 2:05 a.m., police charged Kimberly M. Hancock of 100 Wayland Trail, Narragansett, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test after a motor vehicle stop on Beach Street for alleged erratic operation. During the stop, police became suspicious Hancock was under the influence. She was arrested on DUI suspicion following a series of standard field sobriety tests and later refused a Breathalyzer.
On Dec. 14 at 12:53 a.m., police charged Cassidy O. Farias of 13 John Chaffee Blvd., Apt. #3, Newport, with one count of driving under the influence and one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road for alleged erratic operation and damage to the vehicle. Farias was arrested on DUI suspicion following a series of standard field sobriety tests. She later refused a Breathalyzer.
License
On Dec. 14 at 5:29 p.m., police charged Erick J. Kennedy of 82 Beach Plum Road, Narragansett, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Foddering Farm Road. Kennedy’s license had been previously suspended on June 30, 2020 for failure to complete community service, with two previous OSL convictions last year.
Domestic
On Dec. 21 at 12:55 p.m., police charged Marcos A. Soto of 56 Meadowrue Trail, Narragansett, with one count of domestic simple assault/battery after police responded to the above address for report of a domestic disturbance. Soto allegedly physically assaulted his girlfriend over a verbal dispute regarding video games.
