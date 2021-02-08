The following reports were taken from the Narragansett Police Department. All persons named are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Warrant
On Jan. 21 at 1:16 a.m., police charged Carlton Lewis Reynolds of 9 Durkin Drive, Narragansett, on the strength of a bench warrant issued from 4th District Court. The warrant was loaded on Sept. 22, 2020 on an original charge of providing false information to 911 out of Narragansett PD.
On Jan. 22 at 1:29 p.m., police charged Ryan F. Young of 67 Bridge St., Apt. #1st, Providence, on the strength of two NCIC warrants and one charge of operating on a suspended license. The first warrant was out of the RI Office of Attorney General for failure to register as a sex offender and the second was out of Providence PD for sex offender registration violations. Young’s license was suspended on Nov. 1, 2020 for failure to appear or pay.
Reckless driving
On Jan. 20 at 6:06 p.m., police charged Bryce T. Johnson of 11A Rockland St., Narragansett, with one count of reckless driving and one count of operating on a suspended license after he allegedly refused to stop on Woodruff Avenue while police attempted to pull him over. Johnson eventually stopped in a parking for South County Hospital and was cooperative while taken into custody. His license was suspended Oct. 6, 2020 for driving record – court.
DUI
On Jan. 22 at 2:44 a.m., police charged Camron G. Caruolo of 28 Red Oak Drive, Coventry, with one count of driving under the influence/.15 or greater after a motor vehicle stop on Point Judith Road in the vicinity of Foddering Farm Road. While stopped, Caroulo stated he had been drinking and was arrested on DUI suspicion following a series of standard field sobriety tests. He later showed .202 percent BAC during a breath test.
License
On Jan. 23 at 4:15 p.m., police charged Michael S. Young of 820 Boston Neck Road, Apt. #2, North Kingstown, with one count of operating on a suspended license (third or subsequent offense) after a motor vehicle stop on Galilee Escape Road revealed Smith’s license was most recently suspended on Sept. 10, 2020. He has several previous suspended RIDL convictions.
